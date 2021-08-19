Imran interacts with world leaders on evolving Afghan situation

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD/KABUL: Prime Minister Imran Khan continued to interact with world leaders with regard to Afghanistan on Wednesday, as the members of the Taliban held a meeting with former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah days after the group took over Kabul.

The meetings coincide with increased global interest in the fate of Afghanistan, with the Prime Minister entertaining a series of phone calls from world leaders.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said he interacted with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. Late Tuesday night, he interacted with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, all of whom discussed the Afghan endgame.

According to a series of tweets made by the Prime Minister’s Office with regard to his telephone conversation with Merkel, the two leaders exchanged views on the “rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the immense importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region and stressed that safety and security as well as protection of the “rights of all Afghans was critically important”. It added: “The Prime Minister underlined that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward.”

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan “is reaching out to all Afghan leaders”. The international community must also stay engaged, particularly to support the people of Afghanistan economically, the Premier said.

The Prime Minister added that Pakistan was facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations from Afghanistan. Bilaterally, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany.

He added that Pakistan looked forward to enhance collaboration with Germany in all areas of mutual interest. Both the leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

Also on Wednesday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen acknowledged the support extended by the government of Pakistan in facilitating their nationals’ exit from Afghanistan. The Danish Prime Minister in a tweet spoke high of the “valuable assistance” provided by Pakistan following his call to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

“Spoke to Pakistani PM Khan. We are grateful to the Government of Pakistan for their highly valuable assistance in facilitating the transit of Danish citizens and personnel from Kabul,” she said on her official Twitter handle. Frederiksen said she “deeply appreciate[s] this spirit of cooperation and goodwill”.

Prime Minister Khan and his Danish counterpart during the telephone conversation a day earlier exchanged views on the evolving situation Afghanistan. Khan shared Pakistan’s perspective, emphasising the importance of ensuring safety and security as well as protection of rights of all Afghans. He also underscored the importance of working out an inclusive political settlement.

Khan highlighted Pakistan’s facilitating role in the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Khan also received a telephone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson late on Tuesday, where the two leaders exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prime Minister Khan underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and stressed that ensuring safety, security and respect for rights of all Afghans was critically important. With Johnson as well, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan. The two Prime Ministers agreed to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, the Prime Minister highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain Covid-19, noted that the relevant data had been shared with the UK side, and called for removal of Pakistan from the red list.

A Downing Street spokesperson said, with regard to the telephone call with Khan, that Johnson told him the recognition of a future Taliban government in Afghanistan would “be subject to them upholding internationally-agreed standards on human rights and inclusivity”.