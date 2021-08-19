PCB promises state-level security for New Zealand players

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has promised state-level security for the visiting New Zealand team after the Kiwi players expressed security concerns because of the situation in the region following Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

An official of the PCB said that they were in constant communication with the New Zealand board and had discussed all the issues related to the series.

“The PCB and the Kiwi board went into details of the Pakistan and New Zealand series in which the issues on and off the field were discussed. The PCB officials assured the Kiwi board of foolproof security. The New Zealand board has said it would send a security expert to Pakistan,” said the official. According to sources, security expert Reg Dickason will visit Pakistan next week.

The Kiwi team is scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20 matches in Pakistan next month. They will play three ODIs at Rawalpindi on September 17, 19 and 21 and T20Is at Lahore on September 25, 26 and 29, October 1 and 3. New Zealand are to play a series against Bangladesh before arriving in Pakistan. They are leaving for Bangladesh as per schedule.

Heath Mills, the head of NZ Cricket Players Association, has been quoted as saying, “We’re very comfortable with the process we’ve got, but notwithstanding that, with events in Afghanistan in the last few days, it’s very sad what’s happening in that country and people are obviously asking questions of our security check processes.”

“That will take him [Dickason] four or five days and then he’ll report back, and recommend whether the tour goes ahead, or it doesn’t for whatever reason... if there are changes to whatever the plan might be,” Mills said. It must be noted here that NZC, last week, confirmed their tour to Pakistan after 18 years.