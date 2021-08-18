One more dies of corona in Multan

MULTAN: To cope with rising numbers of coronavirus patients, the Nishtar Medical University and Hospital has increased its bedding capacity. Meanwhile, one more coronavirus patient died at Nishtar Hospital during the last 24 hours. Kalsoom Bibi, 58, of Multan tested positive for the infection and was getting treatment at the hospital where she died.

Talking to reporters, Nishtar Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed said in a meeting it was decided that at Nishtar Isolation Ward beds should be increased from 92 to 142.

Prof Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed said a sizeable increase in the capacity of corona ICU beds to 72 beds with 70 functional ventilators. Nine beds with seven ventilators are lying vacant in the ICU ward.

He said the administration has decided keeping 16 ventilators in ward No 23 and 32 beds for the isolation in ward No 24 and can be commissioned at the notice of six hours to raise the capacity of Nishtar Hospital. He said Nishtar Hospital ready to serve patients as it served during previous three waves of COVID-19.