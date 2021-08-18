USAT test on September 12

Islamabad : The Education Testing Council (ETC) has announced plans to hold Undergraduate Studies Aptitude Test (USAT), a standardised test for admission at the undergraduate level in universities all over Pakistan, tentatively on September 12, 2021. The last date for online registration is August 30, 2021.

The students who have passed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or equivalent/Grade 12 education and those who have appeared in the final examination and are awaiting results can apply for the test by registering through http://etic.hec.gov.pk.

The USAT test is a competitive product that intends to carve out its own niche based on quality tests. It is developed from a standardised question bank with quality, equity, reliability, and validity of the product, as well as integrity of the processes involved, ensured at all levels of development, administration, grading, and result reporting. Its validity will hold for a year.

Being a universal test gauging the ability of a student, it can be used by all universities if they so desire. The test is however not intended for the candidates applying for MBBS/BDS programmes. The universities may freely choose to accept the USAT result cards as valid for their respective admissions by announcing it for their prospective undergraduate candidates.