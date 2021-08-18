Pakistan excited to take on India, says Waqar

ISLAMABAD: National team bowling coach Waqar Younis Tuesday said that the team members were excited to meet India and get off to a winning start in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24.

Waqar during a virtual conference said the moment Pakistan players came to know that they would be taking on India on October 24, they got excited.

“Everyone is looking forward to the occasion and is excited to face India. Definitely, whenever Pakistan play India you feel excitement but we hope to beat India and get off to a winning start.”

Waqar fancied Pakistan chances on the UAE tracks.

“We have played a lot of cricket in the UAE and know the conditions more than any other team. We are in a better position to make the best use of the conditions.”

On Pakistan’s narrow loss against West Indies in the Test series opener, Waqar said it was all due to missed opportunities.

“Yes, you are right we were almost there and looked like outright favourites going into the final hour of play, yet we dropped too many catches. In such a situation, you have to grab even the toughest of chances but that was not the case during that particular hour.”

The bowling coach backed his pacers, saying that they were the best throughout the match. “How brilliant they bowled throughout the Test against West Indies. West Indies batsmen were finding it hard to cope with them. Even Mohammad Abbas bowled brilliantly. He should have taken more wickets but sometimes you don’t get the required and deserving results. Every other bowler bowled well.”

Waqar also defended Yasir Shah’s selection ahead of Noman Ali or even in favour of the fifth seamer.

“Yasir was picked ahead of Noman because of his experience and ability. You cannot select all seamers in a five-day game. Admitted that there was nothing for spinners in Jamaica wicket, yet you need a specialist spinner for longer spells.”

He termed the first Test-playing track as a graveyard for batsmen. “On such tricky pitch, you cannot build your innings and more rely on taking risks. That is what happened with the majority of batsmen from either side. They wanted to add runs rather than to carry on with slow pace tactics. I think that was the requirement of that particular track.”

On his personal performance as a coach, Waqar said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is the best judge.

“The PCB high-ups know well what contributions I have made as a bowling coach. I never get shy of critics, yet I expect that criticism should not be personnel and should be aimed at the betterment of the game.”

The bowling coach also defended Babar Azam captaincy, saying that he was up to the mark throughout the Test. “But even he cannot do anything about drop catches. Some serious catching lapses let the team down.”

On the second Test starting from Friday, Waqar expected the playing track would not be any different from what was there during the first Test. “We hope to get the same track again with a lot of grass and bounce where batting would not be easier. Weather permitting, we hope to make a strong comeback following the narrowest of losses.”

On the playing XI, Waqar said that the final shape would be given to the team after getting a clear picture as how the pitch would behave.