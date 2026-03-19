Photo: Zach Braff looks back on 'ego crushing' experience with Michael Fassbander

Zach Braff has recalled an embarassing experience with Michael Fassbander.

Speaking to Dax on his Armchair Expert podcast, Zach shared that during a night out in Las Vegas with Scrubs co-star Donald Faison when he ran into Michael Fassbander, who gushed about his work and even expressed a desire to work together.

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"I was grabbed by the shoulders by Michael Fassbender.”

"He grabs me, and before I can say anything, he says, 'I love you.' I go, 'Oh my God.' He goes, 'I love your work. I love everything that you do... The s**** you make is f****** awesome,” he continued remarking, “I wish we could work together.”

However, soon he discovered that it was due to mistaken identity and the Shame star thought he was Dax Shepard.

Later, when he mentioned Shephard's 2017 action-comedy CHiPs, Fassbender was hit the realization that he had gotten the wrong guy.

"My ego is like here.

"Donald's looking at me like, 'Yeah, boy.' Proud. And then [Fassbender] goes, 'I mean, f****** CHiPs, dude.' "

He recalled, "I just felt my heart sink because now, not only is it about Dax, but I don't know how to get out of this encounter. It's so cringe.”