45 arrested, weapons seized

MARDAN: District police arrested 45 persons including four proclaimed offenders and three abettors in various crimes during search and strikes operations on Monday.

On the directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the cops from Sheikh Maltoon, Shahbaz Garhi, Chura, and Rustam police stations conducted raids in their respective jurisdictions.A police spokesman said that the cops recovered seven pistols, one Kalashnikov, one Kalakov, three rifles, 227 bullets, and more than 2kg charas.As many as 28 suspects were arrested under Section 107/151 and 17 were caught under Section 55/109 at nakabandis for further investigations.