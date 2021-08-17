Senior bureaucrat remanded over murder threat

SUKKUR: The Civil Judge, Ghotki, on Monday issued a two-day physical remand of a sitting deputy secretary, Home Department, Sindh for issuing a murder threat to an additional district and sessions judge, Ghotki, if the latter did not support him in a NAB inquiry.

According to reports, the Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghotki, Ghulam Murtaza Maitlo, had filed a complaint against his brother-in-law, a deputy secretary Home Department, Sindh, Rahim Bakhsh Maitlo, in which he maintained that Rahim via his WhatsApp number had threatened to murder him, if the judge would not support him in an ongoing NAB inquiry. He also added that the accused threatened to kill his father-in-law, Justice (retd) Ali Sain Dino Maitlo, and Barrister Sarfaraz Maitlo, son of the retired judge.

The reports said the police registered a threat to murder case against Rahim Bakhsh Maitlo, his brother Riaz Maitlo and an alleged criminal Ali Hassan Jagirani. After registering the case, police raided the house of the deputy secretary in Karachi and took him into custody. Later on, the police brought him to the court of First Civil Judge, Ghotki, on Monday for seeking a seven-day physical remand for further investigation. The court, however, gave a two-day physical remand of Rahim Bakhsh Maitlo.