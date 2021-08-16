Pakistan is simply a beautiful country, but it is dealing with a challenge of some sort which is created by its own citizens who aren’t doing away with their bad habit of wall chalking. There are numerous reasons for wall chalking; the first reason is a lack of cheap and proper platform for expressing one's expressions in favour of/against a political party, etc., or advertising one's business. One thinks that when it comes to wall chalking, the government and the public are equally responsible. People do not care about the beauty of their country, and the government never tried to put an end to this activity. Also, many people hang low-quality banners that carry different advertisements on and around electricity and telephone poles. No one would ever see such a banner in highly secure areas. This is because people fear that they will be punished and fined if they hang any banner in those areas. This shows that this problem can be resolved if the authorities use proper channels.

In Punjab, the Punjab Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls Act 1995 was passed to keep a check on these practices and to remove existing expressions in a timely manner. But, unfortunately, we have no implementation of this law.

Ammar ul Hassan Chishty

Mian Channu