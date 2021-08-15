The list goes on

Karachi is an economic hub of the country. It offers a variety of employment opportunities to an enormous number of people. Despite being an economic hub and a metropolitan city, Karachi has remained disorganised for years now. Political instability in the city also led to the gradual deterioration of its infrastructure. Because of the unavailability of fundamental facilities and a lack of effective governance, Karachi is now called the least liveable city. From water shortage and faulty sewerage systems to inefficient transportation and ineffective energy distribution, residents of Karachi have a list of problems to deal with.

It is the responsibility of the higher authorities to take steps to uplift Karachi and turn it into a liveable city. Development in Karachi will lead to higher economic growth.

Abdul Mujeeb

Ghotki