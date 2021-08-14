NAB recovered Rs890b during my tenure: NAB chairman

LAHORE: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal said on Friday that the accountability watchdog has recovered Rs890 billion during his tenure of four years.

Addressing officials at the NAB Lahore Bureau, the chairman anti-graft body said that the amount has been deposited in the national kitty and disbursed among concerned affectees.

Justice Javed Iqbal instructed the NAB prosecutors to pursue each and every reference with full dedication and devotion, adding that the prosecutors should present all witnesses before courts after their proper preparation.

He maintained that the NAB has been making concerted efforts to eliminate corruption from the society. He asserted, “Bringing all mega corruption scams, including cases of assets beyond known sources of income, misuse of authority, money laundering, illegal housing societies affairs and others to their logical conclusion without any delay is the top most priority of NAB.”

On the occasion, the chairman NAB was briefed on important cases, including the Sharif family’s money laundering and other cases, complaint verification against Tahir Khursheed, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab, investigation against former MNA Rana Sanaullah, investigation against former defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, reference against Fawad Hassan Fawad and reference against Ahad Khan Cheema. The chairman NAB issued important instructions in accordance with the developments in cases.