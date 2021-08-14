Buzdar’s wife tests positive for Covid-19

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s wife tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and was “feeling alright”, said the provincial health minister, as Pakistan registered another 4,619 infections and 79 deaths in a single day.

Sources told Geo News that the Chief Minister’s wife, Sofia Usman Buzdar, got herself tested after feeling symptoms. She had isolated herself at their residence after testing positive.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country’s number of overall confirmed cases rose to 1,089,913 as the country is going through a fourth wave of Covid-19.

According to a statement by the NCOC, the Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 407,892 cases, followed by Punjab province where the disease was detected in 369,358 people.

A total of 24,266 people have died of the disease, including 79 patients who died over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 4,656 are in critical condition. Considering the rising number of cases, Pakistan has also expedited the pace of vaccination with 11,646,699 people fully vaccinated so far, according to the NCOC.

Meanwhile, a smart lockdown was to be imposed in different parts of Peshawar to control the spread of Covid-19 disease from Friday and “shall remain in force till further orders”, according to a notification.