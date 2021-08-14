Permits of 22 vehicles cancelled for SOPs violations

PESHAWAR: The administration on Friday cancelled permits of the 22 passenger vehicles and contract of the General Bus Stand for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The General Bus Stand, Niazi Express and Lahore Bus Stand were found violating the coronavirus prevention measures. The administration sealed these bus stands and cancelled the contract of the General Bus Stand.

The administration has been directed to strictly implement the Covid-19 SOPs to help the government curb the spread of the virus.

The administration has also directed the officials to regularly visit bazaars and ensure implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs.