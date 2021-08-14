Female teacher shot dead in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a female CT teacher in Adam Dherai on Friday, police and eyewitnesses said.

They said that Nazish Bibi,40, of Government Girls Middle School (GGMS) Adam Dherai was attacked soon after she disembarked from a vehicle near the school.

Police said that five years ago, Nazish had been married to one Khayal Bahadur, a resident of Kashmir Dheran in Asbanr valley of Adenzai tehsil and later she separated from her husband by seeking Khula (divorce).

Three years ago, Nazish got married to Adnan Adil, a dental technician at Gulabad hospital and resident of Shamshi Khan Talash area.