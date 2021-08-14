IGP Punjab for improving promotion structure of river check-posts staff

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that departmental promotion of personnel according to merit and seniority is the basic right of every officer; therefore, the promotion structure of personnel posted at river check posts should be improved and promotion boards meeting should be held till September 15th.

Presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office here Friday, IG gave instructions to the officers. He said that those who were waiting for promotion should be given their due and all the vacant seats should be filled through promotions. He said that regular meetings of promotion boards should be held and detailed reports on the progress of personnel should also be sent to the Central Police Office. He said that during the monsoon, the exercises of personnel at the river check posts, especially in sensitive areas, should be continued on a daily basis and the personnel deployed at the river check posts in the unpaved areas should not be sent on any other duty.

The IG said that PHP DIG should make surprise visits to the river check posts of different regions and districts to review the working conditions and ensure that no official is posted at the river check posts who can't swim. He said that in case of floods or high tides in the rivers, the personnel deployed at the river posts should also take active part in the relief activities. He ordered that monthly reports of patrolling boats, number of personnel and fuel records at river posts should be compiled.