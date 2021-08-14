Cop killed in encounter laid to rest

LAHORE:The funeral prayers of constable M Ramzan, who lost his life last night in a Police encounter with two dacoits at the Bhati Gate area, were offered at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday. Ramzan, a resident of Shakargarh, had joined police force as constable in 2005. He left behind a widow, four sons and a daughter. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and others attended the funeral. CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani and other senior police officers also laid floral wreaths on the coffin of the shaheed constable.