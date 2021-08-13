Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tunis: The bodies of two women and four children from Niger who apparently died of thirst have been found in the desert of southwest Tunisia, an official said Thursday.
A sole survivor from the group of migrants who had left to try to find water but got lost had said they had been walking from Algeria, as a heat wave grips the region. Tunisia is a key departure point for many migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, who cross the continent hoping to attempt the dangerous sea crossing to Europe. "Two women and four children were found dead Wednesday night in the Sahara," a senior local official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.