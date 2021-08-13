Navy join Wapda in I-Cup hockey semis

RAWALPINDI: Semi-finals lineup has been completed in the first Mari Petroleum Independence Cup Hockey Tournament here at MPCL Ground in Ayub Park Thursday.

Navy put a powerful display to beat Army 4-2 in an important match Thursday to earn a place in the semi-finals from Pool A. Wapda have already made it to the semi-finals from the pool. Navy took 3-0 lead scoring through Akhtar Ali, Asad Aziz and Zulqarnain with Army bouncing back to reduce the margin through strike Shahid Ali who netted back to back goals. Hammad Ali put the icing on the cake scoring fourth for Navy for a clear 4-2 win.

National Bank (NBP) and PAF also checked into the semi-finals of the event.

NBP thumped Punjab 6-2 while PAF and SSGC played 1-1 draw. Shan Irshad scored twice while a goal each came from the stick of Mohammad Atiq, Abu Bakhar, Abu Zahr Jr and Mohammad Naveed. Punjab replied through Arsal and Zain Ijaz.