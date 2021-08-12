This refers to the letter ‘Economic policies’ (August 11 ) by Arif Majeed. Even with well-thought-out economic policies, a government may need years to put the country on the road to economic recovery. In Pakistan, every government promises to alleviate poverty and to allocate more funds to the education and health sectors. However, at the end of the day, the proverbial axe falls on the weak and voiceless segments of society, and the budget for the education and health sectors remain low.

We need leaders who can analyse the country’s problems and take tough decisions that are in favour of ordinary people.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Sandiego, USA