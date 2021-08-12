Maulana Fazl, Mufti Usmani agree on countrywide agitation against domestic violence bill

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and prominent religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani on Tuesday agreed on launching a countrywide agitation against domestic violence and Waqf properties bills, and said that both bills were in contravention of the constitution and Islamic teachings.

The Domestic Violence (Protection and Prevention) Bill 2020, which seeks to prevent domestic abuse of women, children, the elderly and vulnerable persons, was presented in the National Assembly last month.

On Sunday, Rehman announced that his party would hold a meeting of all religious parties to come up with a strategy to launch a campaign against the bills. As part of these efforts, he visited the Darul Uloom Karachi to meet Usmani to muster his support for opposing the bills.

“Religious parties and scholars across the country will take to the streets to oppose the government’s move to secularise the country through such bills,” Rehman told media after meeting Usmani.

The JUI-F chief urged the people to unite against those who wanted to impose the culture of the West in Pakistan, alleging that the bill sought to destroy the dignity of women. He also met Afaq Ahmed, chief of the Muhajir Qaumi Movement (the group that is popularly known as Haqiqi), at his residence to discuss the civic issues of Karachi, the upcoming local governmetn polls and other issues.

Both leaders agree that the seriousness of the provincial government is evident from the sewage water flowing in the streets of Karachi and the piles of garbage in various places. They also agreed to continue coordination to increase cooperation with Karachi and other urban districts of Sindh. JUI-F Sindh secretary general Maulana Rashid Soomro, central leader Qari Muhammad Usman and other leaders accompanied Rehman in the both meetings.