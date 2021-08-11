President, PM pledge protection of minorities’ rights

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan promised protection of all rights of minorities living in the country.

In separate messages on the Minorities’ Day, being observed across the country on Wednesday (today), they said the country “remains committed to ensuring the protection of religious, social, political and economic rights of its minorities”.

The president assured all minority groups that the government would make every effort to safeguard their rights and work for their well-being. “Minorities have played commendable role in the social and economic development of the country. I am glad to state that the minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic and social rights which have been guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan,” the president said.

He said the National Commission for Minorities had been constituted to monitor the working of safeguards provided to minorities in the Constitution. Similarly, the government reserved 5% quota in the government jobs as well as separate seats in both houses of the Parliament to encourage minorities to play their role in economic and political development of the country, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the observance of National Minorities Day was reiteration of State’s commitment towards safeguarding the rights of the minority communities of Pakistan as equal citizens and providing them with an enabling environment to excel in every walk of life.

With “Riyasat-e-Madina”, the prime minister said, as their role model and the principles, enunciated by Father of the Nation as the sole guide, his government firmly believed that no society could continue its march towards its goal of establishing an inclusive socio-economic development if minority communities were denied their rights and relegated to the second-class citizens.

“We have empowered our National Commission for Minorities to play its mandated role in an effective manner. “We are committed to implement 5% job quota reserved for minorities in government services. Our parliamentarians, civil servants and other members of minority communities, working in governmental and non-governmental domain not only add value to the overall business of the state but also represent moderate face of our society,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said minorities had become more insecure during the ineligible government of the selected Prime Minister. "People have reached the height of despondence during the PTI-led federal government because this ineligible federal government failed to showcase any goodness and welfare, and security of the people hailing from minorities,” he said on the occasion of National Minorities Day.

He added, “It’s hallmark of the PPP to protect every right of minorities." It is an unchangeable part of the PPP's manifesto, he added. Bilawal assured the minorities that the PPP would continue its struggle at all levels and forums to protect their rights and empower them.