King Charles DID have a conversation with Andrew on Jeffrey Epstein: Here’s what happened

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and King Charles are said to have had a pretty lengthy chat about Jeffrey Epstein back when the connection was first leaked and the author of The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival, Robert Jobson has shared the details.

His conversation happened alongside Hello! back in November and in that conversation he was quoted saying that the conversation in question happened in around 2013 or 2014” and is described a “a massive conversation” about Epstein and saw Andrew give his brother, the Prince of Wales at the time, “his complete and utter assurance that he had done nothing wrong.”

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The author even goes as far as to clarify that these assurances were “unequivocal”.

However, according to the same author, despite this conversation there were always a few concerns in the heart of King Charles pertaining to his brother, who has been called “Air Miles Andy” because of his love and fondness for international travel.

As per Mr Jobson, “Andrew took over the Duke of Kent's role when he retired in 2001 – no one called him Air Miles Eddie. Charles thought that [Andrew] had just retired from the navy and didn't have experience of diplomacy. The Queen insisted. So now, Charles is thinking: 'I told you so.'”

As for where the brothers’ stand in regards to their bond, its claimed there was always an “imbalance” of the two roles” because “it's a bit like the heir-and-spare relationship between William and Harry,” that Mr Jobson explained. “William and Harry were like two rutting stags, but one's got horns and the other doesn't. Only one is going to get the full attention and the money and the prestige,” he added before concluding.