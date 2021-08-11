Police conduct flag-march in ICT on Muharram 1

Islamabad: Senior-Superintendent of Police Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has said that Islamabad police have made a comprehensive security plan to maintain high vigilance in the city.

He said, “Flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the city.”

As per directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur-Rehman, Islamabad Police headed by Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi and SP Rural Nosherwan lead the flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city during Muharram.

The flag march was participated SDPOs, SHOs of police stations, personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police, bravo vehicles, Police Commandos, Rescue-15 police officials and police patrolling officials.

Flag march started from Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the I-Area and Rural zone. Pak Rangers, Islamabad administration and the law-enforcing agencies were also part of the flag march

According to a police spokesperson, all the SPs have been asked to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organisers of Majalis and processions. He said that cooperation of organizers would be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. The SSP (Operations) has directed all SDPOs and SHOs for strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of the participants.

He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of ‘Majalis’ and processions through using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees.

He said that it would be ensured that processions to pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use commando vehicles for the purpose. SSP (Operations) Tanweer Mustafa has also asked citizens to cooperate with Islamabad police to ensure effective policing.