Huzaifa Shahid becomes top U11 player in Asia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Shahid has become number one under-11 squash player in Asia, according to the latest rankings by Asian Squash Federation (ASF).
In the under-13 category, Umair Arif moved to 13th position.
In the under-15 category, Humam Ahmed and Abdullah Nawaz retained their fifth and eighth positions, respectively.
In the under-17 category, Hamza Khan achieved the second position, while Huzaifa Ibrahim moved up to the fifth position.