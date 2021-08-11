Moeen recalled by England for second Test

LONDON: Moeen Ali has been recalled to the England squad for Thursday’s second Test against India.

The 34-year-old all-rounder has played only one Test match in the last two years, against India in Chennai almost six months ago, but will link up with the team at Lord’s.

England were outplayed for large periods of the drawn opener at Trent Bridge last week and are looking to rebalance the side in the continued absence of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.

“Worcestershire spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali has been added to the England Men’s Test squad,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.