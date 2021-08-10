Fesco issues shutdown programme

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued shutdown program for Tuesday to carry out necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to program issued by the company, power supply from Kararwala, Akbar and Nazeer Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 5 am to 8 am, while FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Karas Paint and Coca Cola feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 am to 11 am on Tuesday (August 10).

Also, electricity supply from Arkana, Alipur Bungalow, Buchiana, Gogeira, Canal Road, 240 Mor, Al-Habib, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road, Islampura, Rodala, new Dana Abad, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, Barala and Bucheki Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 5 am to 9 am, whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe 30-40 megawatt load shedding from 5 am to 8 am on August 10.

44 criminals held: Police Monday claimed to have arrested 44 criminals and recovered drug and illegal weapons from their possession. The teams of various police stations arrested 19 drug pushers and recovered 700 gram hashish and 485 litre liquor from them. The police also held six gamblers with stake money of Rs 6,900. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police rounded up 19 people and recovered 10 pistols, a revolver, 3 rifles, 3 guns, 3 repeaters and a number of bullets from them.