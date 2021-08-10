MPCL, Army play 3-3 draw in I-Cup hockey

RAWALPINDI: Mari Petroleum (MPCL) and Army played 3-3 draw Monday in the Independence Cup Hockey Tournament underway here at the MPCL Ground in Ayub Park.

Abdul Rehman struck a brace for MPCL with a goal coming from Wasim Akram, Aamir Sohail, Waqas and Wasim netted one each from Army. Earlier, Sui Southern and Punjab also played a 2-2 draw. Rizwan and Sohail Riaz scored for Sui Southern while Abdullah and Zain Ijaz were on target for Punjab. On Sunday evening, National Bank (NBP) had to struggle hard to beat Air Force 3-2. Ali Hasan, Shan Irshad and Abu Bakar scored a goal each for the Bankers while Rizwan Ali and Mohsin Hasan netted one each for the Air Force team.

Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, president Pakistan Hockey Federation declared the tournament open. Pakistan’s top eight hockey teams are competing in the event.