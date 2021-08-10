1,191 officials to be deployed to regulate traffic for Muharram

Rawalpindi:The City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalised the arrangements for Muharram under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal to ensure security of the mourning processions.

According to duty officer, CTP Headquarters, there would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession. As many as 1,191 traffic officials including nine DSPs, 72 inspectors, 820 traffic wardens and 290 traffic assistants would perform duties on city roads to control the traffic flow during Muharram.

He said, traffic police officers and wardens had also been directed to take action against rules violators. Fork lifters would also move with Muharram processions, he said. He said, the CTO had directed the wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the processions routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things. Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, he added.