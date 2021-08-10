PBIT signs MoU on industrialisation roadmap

LAHORE:Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) joins hands with Urban Unit for conceiving and designing the future industrialisation roadmap of Punjab by synergizing the efforts for promoting planned and well-organised development of future industrial footprint in the province.

In this regard Urban Unit CEO Muhammad Omar Masood and Punjab Board of Investment & Trade CEO Dr Erfa Iqbal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate for common objective of conceiving and designing the future industrialisation roadmap of Punjab. Minister for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Department Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal was also present on this occasion to witness the signing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Aslam Iqbal said PBIT and Urban Unit will work together for research, information gathering, data sharing and analysis for devising a viable future industrialisation policy of Punjab to enable planning and channeling local and foreign investment across different industrial sectors.

PBIT CEO Dr Erfa Iqbal said that the collaboration between Urban Unit and PBIT will provide a platform to the government for future industrialisation plan along with comprehensive recommendations of necessary enabling interventions required by the provincial and the federal governments.

Chief Executive Officer Urban Unit Muhammad Omar Masood said PBIT and Urban Unit will cooperate for identification of potential geo/demographic opportunities in terms of the location and cluster preferences, size, facilities and other features, within the province to set the baseline for planning, designing and establishing future industrial zones, industrial clusters, growth corridors and nodes as per the international standards. The MoU ceremony was also attended by ICI&SDD Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid, PBIT COO Jalal Hassan, P&PR Director Sohail Qadri while Urban Unit representatives Sara Ibtisar and Usman Zia were present to witness the ceremony.

Workshop on drug prevention: The closing ceremony of Youth Training Workshop on Drug Use Prevention was held under the auspices of Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH), a project of YOCFAN. Dr Qadir Alam, AIG Judicial, was chief guest at the ceremony, where Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Consultant, Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign, Mr Zafar Abbas Naqvi DSP Headquarters Mobile Punjab Police delivered a comprehensive lecture on “Role of Law Enforcement Agencies against Drugs”, “What is prevention?”, “Role of Youth/Students against Drugs and responsibilities”, etc. About 30 students from different universities and colleges participated in the workshop.