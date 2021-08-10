Ahsan to face Mudassir in U21 Snooker final

KARACHI: Ahsan Ramzan will combat Shaikh Mudassir in the all-Punjab final of the 13th Seagold National Junior Under-21 Snooker Championship 2021 as they edged out Zubair Tahir and Muhammad Shahzad, respectively, in the semi-finals at the PSB Complex in Lahore on Monday.

The best-of-11-frame title clash between Ahsan and Mudassir is scheduled to commence at 10 am on Tuesday (today). According to the information made available by Tournament Director Naved Kapadia, both the semi-finals, turned out to be absorbing encounters as they maintained high intensity until the end.

Ahsan, who won the under-17 national championship the other week, continued his dream run and outwitted Zubair 5-3 with the scores of 56-65, 85-8, 48-64, 16-72, 90-8(55), 116-0(116), 63-22, 51-23.

He was trailing 1-3 in the best-of-nine-frame fixture when he constructed a break of 55 in the fifth frame and followed it with one classy break of 116 in the very next frame, which remains the highest of the competition so far. He seems on course to add the under-21 trophy to complete a unique double.