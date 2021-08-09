Three ‘Afghan terrorists’ killed in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sunday shot dead three alleged terrorists during a shootout in an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

According to a spokesperson for the department, the alleged terrorists had planned attacks on sensitive installations, departments and Muharram gatherings.

The IBO was conducted by the CTD Lahore branch in Ferozewala area, where the terrorists were living in a rented house. The dead were identified as Ehsanullah, Naimatullah and Abdul Salam.

A large number of weapons including suicide jackets, hand-grenades, Kalashnikovs and Afghan tazkira [identity] cards were recovered from the terrorists’ place. An FIR had been registered against terrorists and a formal investigation launched.