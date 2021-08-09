Role of healthcare institution lauded

MANSEHRA: Walter Ulrich Edward, the head of Medical Bridges Incorporated, a US charity working for the healthcare of poverty-stricken people, has lauded the role of Helping Hand Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

“This state-of-the-art health facility is producing trained human resource in the field of the prosthesis and also rehabilitating people with disabilities on humanitarian grounds, which I think is the greatest charity work,” Edward told the faculty and doctors during a visit to HHIRS.

He said that his charity, which had provided prosthesis machines and equipment earlier, would enhance its assistance for the charity institute. Dr Karamatullah, the principal of the HHIRS, briefed the visiting delegation led by Edward and said that since 2005 the health facility had provided artificial lambs to hundreds and thousands of PWDs. “We are soon going to upgrade this institution to a first-ever varsity in the field of rehabilitation sciences in the country and even in the subcontinent,” he said.