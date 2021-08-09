JI chief claims NAB doing partial accountability

RAWALPINDI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq Sunday raised question over credibility of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying it should be held accountable over its discriminatory actions at the behest of the ruling party.

Addressing a press conference here at the end of his three-day Rawalpindi visit, he said partiality of NAB was visible as it had divided the corrupt people in two categories. It was active against the opposition people, and sparing those in the government, he added.

Siraj said the government was being controlled by the IMF [International Monetary Fund] remotely. "The government has rendered the nation hostage to the IMF by accepting its terms and conditions. Every day, the government announces new mini budget by increasing prices of essential commodities, electricity, gas and petroleum products," Sirajul Haq said.

He also criticised the PTI government for using the name of state of Madina only for political reasons, and practically it was acting otherwise, and promoting liberalism and vulgarity in the country. He said the government had failed to bring any change in the living conditions of people and it was confined only to changing inspectors general of police and other bureaucrats.

"The Rawalpindi city has become a den of drug mafia and services like drinking water and sewerage are deteriorating, whereas interior minister belongs to the same city," he said. To a question about Kashmir issue, Sirajul Haq said the government had nothing to do with the Kashmir cause and its efforts were only aimed at conquering Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Sirajul Haq and other central leaders of Jamaat addressed gatherings of lawyers, traders, ulema and party members and workers during their stay in Rawalpindi. JI North Punjab Ameer Dr Tariq Saleem and Rawalpindi Ameer Syed Arif Shirazi were also present.