Public representatives meet CM

LAHORE:Public representatives and notables of Taunsa and Koh-e-Suleman called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office.

The chief minister listened to their problems in the four hours long meeting and issued instructions on the spot to redress their grievances. Usman Buzdar said that he was a representative of the backward areas, including DG Khan and would go to the last extent to solve the people’s problems. The government will change the destiny of the backward areas with the District Development Package. He said that the government was making serious efforts to redress the grievances of the people and he was available round-the-clock to resolve the people’s problems. He also thanked the visitors to cross hundreds of miles to visit him.

Usman Buzdar said that his busy schedule may delay the meeting but he was fully aware of all the circumstances. He said there was no room for politics of self-interest in Pakistan and the politics of development and prosperity would be the practice in Pakistan. Public representatives and notables lauded the spirit of the chief minister for public service and said he had changed the destiny of the backward areas and it was the greatness of Usman Buzdar that he did not forget his people even after becoming the chief minister. The youth of Taunsa said that there was nothing in Taunsa before but now it has a university, college, hospital, roads and everything.

An old man said that the way Usman Buzdar was working, it was an example for others. Tribal folk singers performed Manqabat in Balochi language. Baloch folk singers paid tribute to Usman Buzdar for his public service.