This refers to the news report ‘Scholars warn of conspiracies against family system’ (August 8). Why are these scholars being alarmed and defensive about our family system when it comes to the concept of domestic violence? We need a solid and functional legal framework to protect our women and children from abuse.

In her book ‘Home Grown: How Domestic Violence Turns Men into Terrorists’ (2019), Joan Smith has brought forward an interesting perspective. She finds the roots of terrorism in misogyny and domestic abuse. She argues that if police address the problem of domestic abuse and acts of violence against women and children, many acts of terrorism that are committed in the name of religion and extreme ideology can be avoided. If we follow Joan Smith’s line of thought, we will learn that domestic violence is no longer a private matter, but it is a problem that can have consequences at the national and international levels. Our policymakers should consider this larger perspective and must take steps to prevent domestic violence without being defensive about our cultural values. The domestic violence bill should be passed on an urgent basis.

Mariam Khan

Lahore