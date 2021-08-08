Rs1m prize announced for Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and President Punjab Olympic Association Amir Jan have announced Rs1million for Arshad Nadeem, a spear man who got fifth position in the Tokyo Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem will be given training on the expenses of Department of Energy from best coach in the world, said Amir Jan.

Punjab Energy Department will afford all expenses of Arshad Nadeem’s training and diet, he said.

Arshad Nadeem will be awarded cash prize on his return, said Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik.

The energy department will shift sports facilities across Punjab to solar energy this year, said Dr Akhtar Malik. Secretary Energy Muhammad Amir Jan is also the President of Punjab Olympic Association.

In future, the best players from all over Punjab will be included in the programme through open advertisement, said Muhammad Amir Jan.

Athletes from all 36 Olympic sports will be able to get benefit from scholarships, he said. Under CSR, talented players will be added to the programme each year, said Muhammad Amir Jan.

A programme has been launched to promote all sports, including hockey, squash, boxing, cycling, spear throwing, said Amir Jan.