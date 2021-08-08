68 held for violating Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR: The district administration Peshawar on Saturday arrested 68 persons from bazaars and bus stations across the district over violation of official standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Coronavirus.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration inspected bazaars in Hayatabad, Kohat Road, Dalazak Road, GT Road, University Road, Qissa Khwani, Khyber Bazaar and other bazaars inside the city and ensured adherence to Corona SOPs.