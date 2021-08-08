Landowners vow to resist launch of housing project

PESHAWAR: The residents of Warsak Road, Shahi Bala, Kafor Dheri and its adjacent areas have vowed to resist the launch of a housing project.

Terming the project anti-people and anti-farmer, the residents held a meeting on Saturday.

Former Nazim-II, Faridullah Khan, Ghazan Khan, Khalid Waqar Chamkani, former nazims and ulema of the area spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said they would never allow the use of their agricultural land for the housing society and criticised the son of a former federal minister for transferring land of people using fake letters.

They asked the chief minister to impose Section-IV to save their land from being used in the housing society.

They said they would not allow anyone to inaugurate the housing society.

They said the responsibility of all the bad consequences would rest with the son of the former federal minister.

They said the landowners would also stage a protest demonstration at Islamabad to protect their lands.

They said their elders had rendered sacrifices for these lands and they would protect it, saying the housing projects should be executed at the barren lands in the province.