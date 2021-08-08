Johnson says UK looking into Pakistan ‘Red List’ data

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK government is looking at the data related to Pakistan’s continuing ‘Red’ listing.

The News has learnt that PM Boris Johnson made these remarks during a conversation with Pakistani delegation at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst where the UK premier was attending the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the Queen’s representative to watch 243 cadets commissioned as army officers. The PM’s remarks indicate that there is a chance that Pakistan may be moved to the amber list in few weeks.

The Pakistani delegation included Moazzam Ali Khan and three other diplomats.

According to the official sources, PM Boris Johnson made these remarks after the Pakistani delegation raised the issue of ‘Red List’ and how inconvenient it was for thousands of Pakistanis. The PM assured that his govt was looking at the data and considering possibilities, based on the scientific advice.

Boris Johnson said, the official shared with The News and Geo that he looked forward to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United Kingdom soon. The Pakistani delegation also informed Mr Johnson that the South Asian country looked forward to his visit too. The PM replied that his government was looking into these possibilities.

The Pakistani delegation was attending the annual ceremony to be with the Pakistani cadets who attend the prestigious academy every year. Two Pakistani cadets passed out yesterday from the Military Academy Sandhurst.

The Pakistani delegation, according to the sources, discussed with PM Johnson the need to increase enhancement of trade between the two countries. The delegation discussed the Afghanistan situation. Boris Johnson, according to the sources, said that the Afghanistan situation was challenging for the entire world and there needs to be an international effort to deal with the situation.

At least five Pakistani cadets, at any time are part of the academy, where some of the brightest cadets from all over the world come for training from the UK instructors as well as international instructors including from Pakistan. A Pakistani platoon commander is a permanent feature of the UK’s prestigious military training academy.

The prime minister has paid tribute to military cadets for completing their training at Sandhurst.

Addressing the crowd, Johnson acknowledged the army’s role constructing vaccine centres during the pandemic while praising the training received at the military academy.