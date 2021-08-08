Wahab pleased at rising daily vaccinations in city

The newly-appointed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation administrator, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has expressed pleasure at the fact that 150,000 people in Karachi consistently got the coronavirus vaccine daily between Thursday and Saturday.

Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, inaugurated on Saturday the drive-through vaccination facility at the Afghan Ground in Federal B Area.

He said that up to 231,000 people were inoculated against Covid-19 in Sindh in last 24 hours.

He added that a record number of 290,000 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Sindh in a single day a few days back.

He said that in the initial days of the coronavirus inoculation campaign, only up to 50,000 to 55,000 people had been getting coronavirus vaccine in the province in a single day.

The Sindh government’s recommendation sent to the relevant federal authorities to block the mobile phone SIMs of the unvaccinated people proved to be a game changer in this regard, he maintained.

“It seems that people care more about their cellular phone connections than their personal health,” the KMC administrator commented.

He expressed the hope that the new drive-through facility would motivate people in District Central to come out in great numbers to get themselves vaccinated.

He maintained that more such drive-through vaccination centres would be established in Karachi.