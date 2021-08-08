ATC summons cop for testimony in fourth schedule violation case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has summoned a police officer to record his testimony against a suspect in a case pertaining to violation of the fourth schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Sarmad Siddiqui was booked in the case after he allegedly failed to record his attendance at a police station as required by the anti-terrorism law, under which he was undergoing probation.

He had been put on the list of proscribed persons under the fourth schedule by the Sindh government after his acquittal in December 2020 in the case of facilitating the 2014 attack on the Karachi airport.

The matter came up before the ATC-IV judge who is conducting the trial at the Judicial Complex inside the Central Prison. Siddiqui, who is on bail, also appeared in the court.

The investigation officer submitted a list of all the prosecution witnesses in the case after which the judge issued summons for Sub-Inspector Asim Hussain through the senior superintendent of police concerned.

The judge directed the SSP to ensure the presence of the witness in the court on the next hearing on August 24.

Since the beginning of the trial in February, the court has examined only two witnesses against the accused.

According to the prosecution, the provincial home authorities had placed Siddiqui’s name on the fourth schedule requiring him to regularly visit the police station and record his good behaviour but the suspect had not been complying with the orders.

The fourth schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected to be involved in terrorism and/or sectarianism under the Section 11EE of the ATA, which states that whenever the government receives information that an individual is associated with an organisation kept under observation, it may recommend the person’s name for the fourth schedule. The name of a suspect is usually placed on the list for three years, but its placement can be extended if needed.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of the state under the Section 11EE(2) (proscription of person) of the ATA at the Ferozabad police station.