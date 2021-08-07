‘Sheepshead fish’ with teeth like humans found in US

WASHINGTON: A strange fish, with human-like teeth, has been found in the United States, the BBC reported.

The picture of the fish, which has not only been circulating on social media but has also made headlines, was first posted on the Facebook page of Jeanette’s Pier — a fishing point and school in the US state of North Carolina.

The fish, which has been identified as ‘sheepshead fish’, is known for having a hard mouth together with several rows of molars.

Per the report, the fish was caught by a fisherman named Nathan Martin.

“It’s a very good fight when you’re fighting on the line, it’s a really good catch, and it tastes very good,” Martin told McClatchy News.