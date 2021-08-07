Nawaz getting on nerves of government: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the excitement of government people from top to bottom over issue of Nawaz Sharif’s visa shows that the former prime minister is getting on their nerves.

“The PTI-led government has lost psychologically to Nawaz Sharif, and the regime also knows that Nawaz Sharif is present and future of Pakistan,” Maryam Nawaz said on Twitter.

The strong reaction from Maryam Nawaz came after the government people’s comments on UK government turning down Nawaz Sharif’s requested for stay extension. She said that the rulers could clearly see their defeat in the face of Nawaz Sharif, adding that nobody could enhance its prestige or respect by demeaning others.

“Others will read your defeat in the face of Nawaz Sharif but you will be the first to read it,” Maryam commented.

The UK visa of Nawaz Sharif remains valid but his application for an extension in stay has been turned down by the Home Office with the right to appeal against the decision.

Hussain Nawaz Sharif confirmed that Nawaz’s extension in stay application had been rejected, but an appeal has already been lodged at the Immigration Tribunal.

“While rejecting the application, the Home Office allowed the right to appeal and the process has already started. We are confident that the Immigration Tribunal will grant an extension to Nawaz Sharif taking into consideration all the facts,” Hussain Nawaz said.