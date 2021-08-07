10 sheesha café sealed

Islamabad: Lohi Bher and Golra police teams raided `Sheesha Centers’ and nabbed 10 persons, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that, Golra Police conducted raids at 5 sheesha centres in E-11, arrested 7 accused and confiscated 46 Sheesha Huqqas.

Lohi Bher police team conducted raids at 5 Sheesha Centres in Civic Centre Behria Town, arrested 3 accused and confiscated 23 sheesha huqqas.

Meanwhile, Golra police arrested an accused Aftab involved in a theft case. Aabpara police arrested accused Qaisir Masih allegedly involved in illegal cylinder filling. Karachi Company police arrested accused Usman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. While police team arrested Noman having fake currency.