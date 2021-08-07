Remembering Usman Kakar

In his four decades long political struggle, Usman Khan Kakar strived to remain on the right side of history and relentlessly campaigned to write the fate of his people. Throughout his life, he remained a steadfast political worker, immune to threats and persecution that he faced in the struggle for democracy ‘in the land inhabited by the purest’.

Kakar lived a life free of the compulsion to surpass others at whatever cost; instead, his life revolved around finding ways to serve his people and his motherland. He belonged to that rare breed of selfless politicians who never compromised on their principles and remained rooted in the glorious path of the Pashtun tradition of rendering supreme sacrifice for his soil.

Usman Kakar, who served the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party as provincial president, remained an active political player during the most tumultuous period for democratic forces in the country's history. His political companion for three decades, a senior leader of PkMAP and a member of the Balochistan Assembly, Nasrullah Zayrai once remarked about him, "He cannot live without politics, he has to live it all the time or he will perish". Politics was a lifelong mission for Kakar.

In his decades-long untiring political struggle, Kakar played a very significant part in upholding the banner of democracy, supremacy of constitution, the fundamental and national rights of the oppressed nation. He was a proponent of decentralized federalism, and independent foreign policy formulated by a genuinely elected parliament.

His historic role in all democratic movements struggling against the unconstitutional forces meddling in the political affairs of the country is worth a salute. He was a political worker in the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD) 1983, against Zia’s regime, POONAM, APDM, PNDE and more recently the Pakistan Democratic Movement. Unfortunately, his choices did not qualify him for admission in the club of patriots defined and characterized by the hybrid regime.

Kakar was a thorn in the eyes of megalomaniacs who act like they are accountable to none. He continuously criticized the manipulation and engineering of elections and termed the robbing of votes as the biggest corruption in the country. If there is one thing we seem to be utterly committed to, it is to not learn from the blunders of history. Those drunk on the wine of power should realize sooner than later that by intimidation, threats, persecution, genuine voices cannot be stifled. Dissent should be viewed as a catharsis towards an inclusive society and harmonious future.

Usman Kakar was elected as senator for the first time from 2015 to 2021. His tenure in the Upper House is replete with bold speeches, unequivocal stance on civilian supremacy and a gentleman-like character. In his six years as senator, no one ever heard him saying an impolite word, acting in an uncivil manner or losing his composure.

He dauntlessly defended the cause of democracy, civilian supremacy and represented the most marginalized and oppressed segments of society, raised his voice for students rights, and dauntlessly spoke for missing persons languishing in torture cells. He also brought to light the way tribal Pashtuns were treated.

Kakar had also defended the rise of the PTM, in response to state apathy and unwillingness to engage with the war-torn Pashtuns. He had stressed that the state needed to ease the anguish of the Pashtuns.

In his unforgettable farewell speech in the Senate, Kakar forewarned the House that he had been receiving death threats to desist from his pro-democratic stance. But he made it obvious that he was sure that speaking up for democracy and against anti-democraitc interventions in political affairs had a price, but that he would not withdraw from his efforts for his people. He had said: "My life doesn’t matter; what matters the most is my people, democracy and supremacy of parliament in this country”.

Addressing the funeral-gathering of Usman Kakar, his outspoken and courageous 26-year-old son Khushal Khan said that his father never bowed-down from his bold stance. His death provided quite the opposite results from what may have been desired. His funeral was reportedly attended by nearly a million people, the largest ever in the history of the province. The scenes at the funeral were unprecedented. The whole province was grief-stricken. Despite being a deeply tribal society, a large number of women were there to shower petals on his coffin.

Democratic politics in the country owes a huge debt to Usman Kakar. He lived a life as described by his leader Khan Shaheed in his autobiography: "If my purpose is true my endeavours will bear fruit; even if I am no more, others will come into existence to raise the banner high".

In the words of William Jones; "The great use of life is to spend it for something that will outlast it." The struggle and legacy of Usman Kakar will live on in this world and will be remembered for all the time to come.

The writer is a Quetta-based political analyst.