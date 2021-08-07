Governor Imran Ismail, CM Murad Ali Shah agree on taking due measures against spread of Covid

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Friday to discuss the law and order situation of the province, development projects and other issues of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by the Governor House, the governor and the CM agreed on making efforts to adopt due safety precautions and preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Ismail told Shah that the federal government wanted to take along with it all the stakeholders in the best interests of the country and the province. He added that Karachi was truly considered as the economic hub of the country and the development of the provincial capital would ensure development of the entire country.

The CM said the ties between the Centre and provincial government should be strengthened to upgrade the living standards of the people of the province. The meeting was held a day after the oath-taking ceremony for the induction of four new provincial ministers was held at the Governor House.

The newly-appointed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, was also present at the occasion. He later appeared on a TV show and said the governor congratulated him on his appointment although he had initially opposed the proposal of his appointment as the KMC administrator. The governor told Wahab that as he had taken charge as the KMC administrator, he would extend full cooperation and support to him for development of the city.

Meanwhile, the governor also met MNA and special assistant to prime minister on reconciliation and harmony Shahzain Bugti on Friday. The meeting took into consideration issues of

mutual interest.

Bugti said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a commendable vision to ensure socio-economic development of the people of Balochistan. He added that development works initiated in Balochistan were unprecedented and these works were being carried out in partnership with the provincial government.

The governor said the development of the entire country, including that of Balochistan, was the foremost priority of the present government. He said the present government had also taken unprecedented steps to ensure developments of all the cities and districts of Sindh, including Karachi.