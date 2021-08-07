Two students injured in clash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A clash between some students at Punjab University (PU) New Campus on Friday evening left a couple of students injured.
Some students from the Geology Department clashed at the canteen of Institute of Education & Research (IER) over a minor issue in which two students were injured. One of the students suffered head injuries while the other suffered facial injuries. Both were rushed to Jinnah Hospital. A PU spokesperson said the university administration would move an application to police for registering a case against the students for creating law and order in the university.