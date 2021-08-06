MKR, Geo/Jang Group’s polio awareness drive begins

KARACHI: MKR (Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Foundation) and Geo and Jang Group have launched a public awareness campaign against polio.

The anti-polio campaign is being carried out in all the channels and newspapers of Jang, The News and Geo TV network under the theme "save tomorrow today. Get the drops, fight the polio".

Through this campaign, it is being informed that "grandchildren and great-grandchildren are the lives of the elders and for their healthy future, these elders have to make the right decision.

All young children must be vaccinated against polio because the irresponsible behaviour of parents and elders can put the next generation at risk of lifelong disability.

The full cooperation of parents, elders and scholars is also needed to eradicate polio.

On the other hand, some families are portrayed on television in which they do not vaccinate their children against polio. When their children get polio, they say that they have said the same thing before.

Polio is not a disease. One person says that both my brothers became disabled due to polio.

Another family said they had not vaccinated their daughter against polio and that she was now crippled. Speaking on Geo News' morning show Geo Pakistan recently, Dr Ashraf Nizami, president of Medical Association of Pakistan, said the parents should not pay attention to stereotypes and ignorance.

Countries that control polio are still healthier than we are today.

There were many doubts about the corona vaccine, but today a large number of people are being vaccinated to save lives. Polio drops are also a symbol of life and a healthy nation.

During the show, Technical Support Officer Balochistan Dr Sami Khan said August is a high risk month for polio, so cooperate with the anti-polio team.