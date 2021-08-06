‘290,000 people inoculated in Sindh in last 24 hours’

KARACHI: The newly-appointed Karachi’s Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab has claimed that a record number of 290,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Sindh in the last 24 hours.

Barrister Wahab gave these figures while addressing a press conference in his capacity as Sindh Law and Environment Adviser on Thursday here at the Frere Hall. It was held before the Sindh government issued the notification to appoint him as the new administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. The historic Frere Hall in Karachi is managed by the KMC.

Wahab recalled that just a few days back, only up to 50,000 to 60,000 people were inoculated against coronavirus infection in a single day. He hoped that the daily statistics of vaccination would soon cross 300,000 as the Sindh government had established more vaccination centres, besides mobile hospitals are also being used for the purpose. He said the vaccination drive is continuing in every district of Sindh and expressed his gratitude to healthcare professionals for their exceptionally good work. He said that Sindh had received 8.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from the National Command and Operation Centre as 7.4 million of them had already been administered.

He warned that the coronavirus situation was turning alarming as the nationwide Covid-19 positivity ratio had increased to nine per cent. He said that 60 people had died from the infection in the last 24 hours. The Karachi administrator said it was high time that steps were taken in the country on a collective basis to overcome the alarming spread of the lethal disease. Reacting to the federal government's decision to enhance development in Karachi and tasking of the federal agencies to check law and order, Barrister Wahab urged the federal government not to interfere in the affairs of Sindh while recalling that the provincial government had done a lot of work to restore law and order, including in Karachi.