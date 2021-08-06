QWP flays govt for raising prices of edibles

GHALLANAI: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Thursday criticised the government for raising the prices of the daily use commodities.

Addressing a gathering in Pandyalia tehsil in Mohmand district, he said that instead of providing relief to the people in the face of rising inflation and joblessness, the government had increased the prices of the daily use items.

On the occasion, several workers of Awami National Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced joining the QWP.

Those who joined the QWP included Malik Saz Khan, Malik Bahram Khan, Malik Daulat Said, Malik Asal Khan, Malik Gulab and others. The QWP leader welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and hoped they would spare no effort to strengthen the nationalist party at the grassroots.

Sikandar Sherpao said that his party would continue its efforts to get rid of the incumbent government as it was following the dictates of the International Monetary Fund and was least bothered to mitigate the sufferings of the have-nots.

“The people from the downtrodden segments of the society are struggling to feed their children,” he said, adding that the rulers had no regard for the miseries of the poor people.

The QWP leader said the purchasing power of the people had been affected. He added that inflation coupled with joblessness had made life miserable for the people.

Sikandar Sherpao said the rulers had reneged on all pledges. He said the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power.

The government, he said, shared wrong figures about the economic growth to deceive the nation. He said the people were fed up with the rulers and wanted to see an end to this hybrid government, which blamed the previous governments to hide its incompetence.